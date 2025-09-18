Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.3250.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays downgraded Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th.

HLN stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Haleon has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 190.0%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Haleon by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,384,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,870,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 3,031.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,384,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,813,000 after buying an additional 5,212,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 697.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,216,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,388,000 after buying an additional 3,687,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 22.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,700,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,428,000 after buying an additional 3,372,155 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

