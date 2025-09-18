Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 121 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in STERIS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Man Group plc raised its position in STERIS by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of STERIS by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,376,000 after acquiring an additional 60,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of STERIS by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

STERIS Stock Up 0.3%

STE stock opened at $248.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.66. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.95. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $200.98 and a twelve month high of $253.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 38.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $798,564.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,762.04. This trade represents a 30.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $994,455.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,467.56. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,940. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

