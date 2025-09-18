Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 23,483 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,483 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,841,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,401,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,552,000 after purchasing an additional 633,688 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,452,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 540,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,254,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on APLE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $384.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.37 million. Research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 735.0%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 705,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,677.76. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

