Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,293.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $205.92 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.66 and a 12-month high of $223.36. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.37.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

