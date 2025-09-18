Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 48,234 Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Intapp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intapp alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTA. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,312,000 after acquiring an additional 189,989 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,407,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $108,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 221,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,276,172.40. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $124,062.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 879,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,760,341.20. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,798 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of INTA stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.17, a PEG ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.05. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Intapp’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intapp

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.