Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 35.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 13,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $12,502,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

ANF opened at $85.48 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.77. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $131,683.20. Following the sale, the director owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,248. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $487,824.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,601.70. This trade represents a 40.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $759,233. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

