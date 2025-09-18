Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of ACV Auctions worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ACV Auctions by 464.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ACV Auctions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ACV Auctions by 9.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ACVA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 340,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,616.96. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $551,140.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 379,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,309.85. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,089 shares of company stock worth $794,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.68. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

