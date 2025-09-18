Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WillScot were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in WillScot by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,270,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,813,000 after buying an additional 123,620 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in WillScot by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 16.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WillScot during the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,810.95. This trade represents a 2.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $541,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,955.94. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $42.15.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $589.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 4.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. WillScot has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

WSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

