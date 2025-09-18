Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 2,497 Shares of Cabot Corporation $CBT

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Cabot by 55.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 2,559.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $9,072,486.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 361,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,661,147.04. This represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.19. Cabot Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.40 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.29 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%. Cabot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

