Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 99,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 352,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 81,298 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,478.30. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $97,785.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,941.35. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,162. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 757.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.43. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $77.03.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.67 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

