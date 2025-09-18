Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total value of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,799.04. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

GOOGL stock opened at $249.53 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $253.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

