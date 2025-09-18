Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.33.

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,254,531.05. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,232 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $347.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.34. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of 93.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

