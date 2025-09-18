Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.96.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $121.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $153.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.76. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $123.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

