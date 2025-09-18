Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 12.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 46.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 9.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 278.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.0%

MORN opened at $248.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.01. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.44 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.84 million.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,705 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $1,747,658.25. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,312,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,390,703.40. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,957. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

