Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ODDITY Tech were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODD. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ODDITY Tech by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 440,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after acquiring an additional 310,602 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of ODDITY Tech by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,255,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,605,000 after acquiring an additional 285,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ODDITY Tech by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 110,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ODDITY Tech by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 98,453 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODDITY Tech stock opened at $62.45 on Thursday. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.97 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 3.25.

ODDITY Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm had revenue of $241.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. ODDITY Tech has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.990-2.040 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ODDITY Tech from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ODDITY Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on ODDITY Tech from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ODDITY Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

