Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of CECO Environmental worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 87,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.25 per share, with a total value of $132,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 219,909 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,973.25. This represents a 1.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Dezwirek sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,992,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,832,500. This trade represents a 23.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $339,915 and have sold 120,000 shares valued at $5,128,900. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CECO Environmental Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.32.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.99%.The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.66 million. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CECO shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Northland Securities set a $51.00 price objective on CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

