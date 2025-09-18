Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.30 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.04.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $5,231,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,923.46. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.5%

BSX opened at $98.52 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $102.19. The stock has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

