Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,354 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,096.7% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $79.39 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $80.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average is $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.