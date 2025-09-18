Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,720,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,590,000 after purchasing an additional 397,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,013,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,466,000 after purchasing an additional 596,123 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 324,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,465,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 9.91%.Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 236.36%.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

