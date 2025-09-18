Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $62,399.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 59,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,603.24. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

EXAS stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $72.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $811.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

