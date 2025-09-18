Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3.02 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF $PSCE

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.2477 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

