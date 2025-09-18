Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $2.21 Million in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,193,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in IonQ by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after buying an additional 547,155 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 927,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,476,000 after buying an additional 467,084 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in IonQ by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after buying an additional 416,517 shares during the period. Finally, UNICOM Systems Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 768,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,970,000 after buying an additional 335,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

In other IonQ news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 8,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $443,211.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,266.72. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $2,078,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 552,592 shares in the company, valued at $25,518,698.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,848,358 shares of company stock valued at $75,433,239. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $66.39.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 67.11% and a negative net margin of 885.21%.IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

