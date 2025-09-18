Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $3,800,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $4,561,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.58.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PLD opened at $113.86 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

