Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 98.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $120.95 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $127.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.24.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.62.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

