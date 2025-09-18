Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of GXO Logistics worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 30.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GXO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

