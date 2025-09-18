Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,786 Shares of Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,407,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,333 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Universal Display by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,835,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,047,000 after buying an additional 38,590 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $72,327,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 466,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after buying an additional 182,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,354,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.50. Universal Display Corporation has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $215.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.37.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.The company had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.