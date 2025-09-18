Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 43,107 Shares of Ameris Bancorp $ABCB

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 16,516.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,368 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,107 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 18,980 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

ABCB stock opened at $74.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.97. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

