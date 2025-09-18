Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,017 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 315,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IVT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InvenTrust Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.5%

IVT opened at $29.55 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.2377 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.97%.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.