Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 739 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GFL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 119,994 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GFL opened at $46.66 on Thursday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.11.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 48.53% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

GFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

