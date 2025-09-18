Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,896 PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of PROCEPT BioRobotics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,143,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,892,000 after acquiring an additional 391,215 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,462,000 after acquiring an additional 429,461 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,510,000 after acquiring an additional 341,906 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 748,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,611,000 after acquiring an additional 225,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 676,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,395,000 after acquiring an additional 219,266 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $37.28 on Thursday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.03.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

