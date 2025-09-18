Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Primoris Services worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 294.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3,626.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 6,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other news, COO Jeremy Kinch sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $372,744.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,920. This trade represents a 23.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Ching sold 2,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $351,877.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,031.26. This trade represents a 23.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,371 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Trading Up 1.4%

PRIM opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

