Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLBT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth about $60,939,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,296,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,043,000 after buying an additional 1,811,757 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 749.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,518,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after buying an additional 1,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth about $22,428,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 11,705.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 824,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after buying an additional 817,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 34.56%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Cellebrite DI has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Featured Stories

