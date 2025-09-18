Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 114,371 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. $NCMI

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 449,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114,371 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCMI shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research raised National CineMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $7.00 price objective on National CineMedia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at National CineMedia

In other news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $43,563.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,246 shares in the company, valued at $536,205.72. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National CineMedia Trading Down 2.9%

NCMI stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $445.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. National CineMedia has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.