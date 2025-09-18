Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 28 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,678,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10,708.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after buying an additional 67,678 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $433.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.85. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $155.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,669.91. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

