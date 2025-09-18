Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 3,010 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. $TTGT

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 18.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth $190,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth $284,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $483.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.93. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $119.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.19 million. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 252.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 8,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $50,669.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 71,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,398.81. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

