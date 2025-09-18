Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 41 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in CME Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in CME Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in CME Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,436.80. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,651 shares of company stock worth $3,425,252. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Barclays set a $298.00 price target on CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

Shares of CME opened at $262.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.38 and a 52-week high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

