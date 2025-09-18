Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,236,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,329,000 after acquiring an additional 184,387 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marriott International by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,809,000 after buying an additional 766,309 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marriott International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,298,000 after buying an additional 654,766 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Marriott International by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,242,000 after buying an additional 1,129,555 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,514,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,833,000 after buying an additional 37,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.26.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ MAR opened at $262.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,805.68. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.