Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 5,899 Shares of Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Haemonetics worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAE. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Haemonetics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,118,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,070,000 after purchasing an additional 202,609 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 966,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 625,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,755,000 after purchasing an additional 291,574 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $49.91 on Thursday. Haemonetics Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $94.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $321.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

