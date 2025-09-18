Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 654 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 200 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $503.18 per share, with a total value of $100,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,320.80. This trade represents a 5.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total transaction of $385,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,514.64. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.0%

CASY stock opened at $555.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $518.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.03. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $362.42 and a one year high of $571.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

