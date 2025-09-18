Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 76 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,199,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 778,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,078,000 after purchasing an additional 237,987 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $144.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

