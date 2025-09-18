Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 919 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 72,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,601,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $430.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $405.00 and a one year high of $531.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 25.92%.The business had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.