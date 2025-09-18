Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 36.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,964,000 after acquiring an additional 691,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,532,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,912,000 after purchasing an additional 241,403 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,027,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,443,000 after buying an additional 434,480 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 865,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,089,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $75.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.870 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

