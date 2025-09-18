Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Position in The ODP Corporation $ODP

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of ODP worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in ODP by 265,600.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in ODP during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ODP during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ODP by 3,033.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in ODP by 232.5% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ODP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of ODP opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The ODP Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $32.21.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. ODP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The ODP Corporation will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

