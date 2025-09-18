Head-To-Head Analysis: Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Woodward and Astrotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodward 0 5 6 0 2.55 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Woodward currently has a consensus price target of $253.11, indicating a potential upside of 6.58%. Given Woodward’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Woodward is more favorable than Astrotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

81.2% of Woodward shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Woodward shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Astrotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Woodward and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodward 11.32% 16.57% 8.53% Astrotech -1,536.99% -46.37% -42.51%

Volatility and Risk

Woodward has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Woodward and Astrotech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodward $3.32 billion 4.28 $372.97 million $6.32 37.58 Astrotech $1.66 million 4.92 -$11.67 million ($8.42) -0.57

Woodward has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech. Astrotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Woodward, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Woodward beats Astrotech on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft. These products are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems. It also provides aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier-one suppliers, and contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares and replacements. The Industrial segment offers actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, and sensors. These products are used on industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, compressors, and reciprocating engines. This segment sells its aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders. In addition, it develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the hemp and cannabis market. Further, the company develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Austin, Texas.

