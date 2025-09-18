Head to Head Analysis: Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER)

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrovial and Colliers International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A Colliers International Group 2.17% 20.82% 4.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Ferrovial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrovial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Colliers International Group 0 5 6 2 2.77

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ferrovial and Colliers International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Colliers International Group has a consensus price target of $173.80, suggesting a potential upside of 5.19%. Given Colliers International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Ferrovial.

Dividends

Ferrovial pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Colliers International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferrovial and Colliers International Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrovial $9.35 billion 4.60 N/A N/A N/A Colliers International Group $5.17 billion 1.58 $161.73 million $2.20 75.10

Colliers International Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferrovial.

Volatility & Risk

Ferrovial has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Ferrovial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. It also develops, finances, and operates airports; and develops, finances, and operates power transmission lines and renewable energy generation plants, as well as offers mobility and waste management plants and services to the mining industry in Chile. In addition, the company promotes, constructs, and operates energy generation and transmission infrastructures. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients. It also provides property management services comprising building operations and maintenance, facilities management, lease administration, property accounting and financial reporting, contract management, and construction management; and project management services, which include bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, development management, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting. In addition, the company offers corporate and workplace solutions; occupier; workplace strategy; property marketing services; transaction brokerage services, including sales and leasing for corporations, financial institutions, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, governments, and individuals; and capital markets services for property sales, debt finance, mortgage investment banking services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services. Further, the company provides investment management services that consists of asset management and investor advisory services. Colliers International Group Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

