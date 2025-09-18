Head to Head Comparison: Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY) vs. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) and Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orient Overseas International has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Orient Overseas International pays an annual dividend of $7.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $17.00 billion 0.96 $1.51 billion $1.26 5.94 Orient Overseas International $10.70 billion N/A $2.58 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Orient Overseas International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Orient Overseas International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Orient Overseas International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 16.48% 13.49% 9.11% Orient Overseas International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Orient Overseas International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 0 1 0 0 2.00 Orient Overseas International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha beats Orient Overseas International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services. It also provides bulk shipping services comprising transport services for finished automobiles, heavy construction machines, and used cars; transportation services for bulk freight, including iron ore, coal, and wood chips; and transportation services for crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and coal. In addition, the company is involved in the upstream areas of the supply chain for oil and natural gas. Further, it operates Asuka II, a luxury cruise ship; and manages commercial and residential buildings. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Orient Overseas International

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in shipping and logistics software application development; container transport, equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, trucking, ship owning, terminal operating, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; operating of vessels; and provision of corporate and trucking services. In addition, the company offers AI and blockchain digital data on network applications, and platform design services. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

