Head to Head Review: Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) vs. Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW)

Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) and Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get Critical Metals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Critical Metals and Sibanye Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Critical Metals N/A N/A N/A Sibanye Gold N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Critical Metals has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Gold has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

86.4% of Critical Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Sibanye Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Critical Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Critical Metals and Sibanye Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Critical Metals N/A N/A -$147.49 million N/A N/A Sibanye Gold $6.12 billion N/A -$398.42 million $0.52 16.46

Critical Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sibanye Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Critical Metals and Sibanye Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Critical Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sibanye Gold 0 4 1 0 2.20

Sibanye Gold has a consensus target price of $6.07, indicating a potential downside of 29.13%. Given Sibanye Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sibanye Gold is more favorable than Critical Metals.

About Critical Metals

(Get Free Report)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

About Sibanye Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, Rand Refinery, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.