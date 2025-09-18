Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Update

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 100,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 67,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPWR. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ideal Power during the first quarter worth approximately $939,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ideal Power by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Stock Performance

Shares of IPWR stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Ideal Power has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.11.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 58,031.58% and a negative return on equity of 66.48%.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

