Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $5.30 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.59. The company has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Get Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.