INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 42.70 ($0.58). 96,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 234,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.59).

INSPECS Group Stock Down 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of £43.41 million, a P/E ratio of -942.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.07.

About INSPECS Group

Inspecs is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of eyewear frames. The Group produces a broad range of frames, covering optical, sunglasses and safety, which are either “Branded” (either under licence or under the Group’s own proprietary brands), or “OEM” (including private label on behalf of retail customers and un-branded).

